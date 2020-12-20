 Skip to Content

Sean O’Malley Mocks Marlon Vera Following Jose Aldo Loss, Maintains He’s Undefeated

O'Malley has long been in denial over his first-round TKO defeat to Vera and that only continued on Saturday night.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Categories MMA News / UFC

Sean O’Malley Mocks Marlon Vera Following Jose Aldo Loss, Maintains He’s Undefeated

Sean O’Malley continues to be in denial about his defeat to Marlon Vera.

O’Malley suffered a first-round TKO defeat — as well as his first professional setback — to Vera in their UFC 252 co-main event bantamweight matchup back in August after injuring his foot during the contest.

Rather than accept the loss, “Sugar” has essentially labeled Vera’s win as a fluke while maintaining that he remains undefeated in mixed martial arts with a 12-0 record.

And following Vera’s unanimous decision defeat to Jose Aldo in the UFC Vegas 17 headliner co-main event last night, O’Malley decided to fire some shots at the Ecuadorian.

“12-0. Chito sucks. 🖕🏽

“Should have kicked his nerve”

Not A Good Look For O’Malley

O’Malley’s continued denial about his loss is definitely not a good look, especially when you consider how other fighters such as Conor McGregor have gracefully accepted defeat. But it looks like he plans on dying on that hill for now.

When asked what his loss to Vera makes him if he thought Vera sucked, O’Malley responded.

“Undefeated”

Other fighters such as Cub Swanson don’t seem to be impressed by him either.

“Stop 🤦🏽‍♂️”

Hopefully, O’Malley returns to action soon and wins some favor back with an impressive performance as his stock has gone down dramatically in the last few months.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
Paul
Jake Paul Provides Proof Of Funds For $50 Million Offer To Conor McGregor
← Read Last Post
Image of Henry Cejudo via Instagram: @Henry_Cejudo
(Video) Listen to Henry Cejudo's New Rap Song "Cringe A** Henry"
Read Next Post →