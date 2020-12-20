Sean O’Malley Mocks Marlon Vera Following Jose Aldo Loss, Maintains He’s Undefeated

Sean O’Malley continues to be in denial about his defeat to Marlon Vera.

O’Malley suffered a first-round TKO defeat — as well as his first professional setback — to Vera in their UFC 252 co-main event bantamweight matchup back in August after injuring his foot during the contest.

Rather than accept the loss, “Sugar” has essentially labeled Vera’s win as a fluke while maintaining that he remains undefeated in mixed martial arts with a 12-0 record.

And following Vera’s unanimous decision defeat to Jose Aldo in the UFC Vegas 17 headliner co-main event last night, O’Malley decided to fire some shots at the Ecuadorian.

12-0. Chito sucks. 🖕🏽 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 20, 2020

Should have kicked his nerve — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 20, 2020

Not A Good Look For O’Malley

O’Malley’s continued denial about his loss is definitely not a good look, especially when you consider how other fighters such as Conor McGregor have gracefully accepted defeat. But it looks like he plans on dying on that hill for now.

When asked what his loss to Vera makes him if he thought Vera sucked, O’Malley responded.

Undefeated — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 20, 2020

Other fighters such as Cub Swanson don’t seem to be impressed by him either.

Stop 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 20, 2020

Hopefully, O’Malley returns to action soon and wins some favor back with an impressive performance as his stock has gone down dramatically in the last few months.