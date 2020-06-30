Earlier in the month, UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns called for Conor McGregor to be kicked out of the UFC’s lightweight rankings. Currently, McGregor sits at #4 in the division. But, since McGregor still has a high ranking, fellow Brazillian Charles Oliveira would love to fight against McGregor. Additionally, he would like a matchup against Dustin Poirier or Tony Ferguson as well.

On March 26th, Conor took to social media to announce from the sport. Afterward, UFC President Dana White was asked to speak about McGregor’s retirement announcement. Af first, many fans assumed that Conor’s announcement wouldn’t hold any weight. This is due to the fact that he has retired three times in the past 4 years. However, Dana confirmed that he hasn’t heard from Conor in regard to any matchmaking possibilities.

Oliveira Wants a Top 5 Opponent

So, while a matchup against McGregor is highly unlikely, Oliveira still has options to right contenders ranked above him. Especially being on a seven-fight win streak. Currently ranked #7, Oliveira took to Instagram to call out a host of lightweights above him including McGregor, Poirier, and Ferguson.

“Just want to know what is missing so I can have my chance because there are seven victories in a row

5 submissions. 2 knockout And here I was born to fight to be in a war inside the octagon. I just want to know ok it’s missing so I can have my chance because there are seven straight wins 5 submissions 2 knockout

And here I was born to fight to be in a war inside the octagon” wrote Charles.

Securing a High Ranked Opponent

More than likely, Charles will get his wish at fighting an opponent ranked higher than himself. With his current win streak and Poirier and Ferguson coming off of losses, the UFC would be doing a disservice to fans having Oliveria fight competition under him.

Dan Hooker is also currently ranked above Charles and is coming off of a loss against Dustin Poirier. Perhaps that could be the matchup Oliveira is looking for.