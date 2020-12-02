Charles Oliveira is ready to compete for a UFC title, especially if he defeats Tony Ferguson. Oliveira is set to take on Ferguson at UFC 256. According to “Do Bronx,” if he beats Tony, he should easily be able to obtain #1 contender status in the UFC’s lightweight division.

Oliveira on #1 Contender Status

Oliveira recently spoke with MMA Fighting. During the conversation, he spoke about the implications of the fight. As well as, stating his case as to why he should be the #1 contender within the division if he ends up victorious at UFC 256.

Charles Oliveira says ‘there’s no way’ he’s not the No. 1 contender with win over Tony Ferguson (@guicruzzz) https://t.co/8O773VFlyK pic.twitter.com/vXJbagxPPI — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 1, 2020

“Winning this fight I’ll be the next challenger, no doubt,” he said. “Seven wins in a row at the moment. It will be eight after this, and I don’t plan on leaving it in the judges’ hands. It will be eight finishes in a row. There’s no way I have to wait. I’m the next challenger.” “Conor McGregor retired many times, Paul Felder retired many times; they all retire and come back,” Oliveira said. “But we’re talking about Khabib. His family, his religion, the man says he’s retired. Someone told me that he sworn on his father’s grave that he wouldn’t fight anymore. If that’s true, there’s no way he comes back. He comes back, he would be going over his own word and his own father. If that’s true, the guy won’t come back. It’s over.”

Using his Voice

Oliveira is riding a seven-fight win streak in the division. That includes six “Performance Of The Night” bonuses. Additionally, he holds the UFC record for submission wins at 11.

Both Do Bronx and Ferguson are extremely well-rounded fighters. As well as both knowing what it feels like to be overlooked with massive win streaks. With a detailed gameplan in mind, if Oliveira wins, expect him to try and secure #1 contender status and insist on a UFC title shot shortly after.