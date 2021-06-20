Sergey Spivak Earns Hard-Fought Unanimous Decision Over Aleksei Oleinik – UFC Vegas 29 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight contest between Aleksei Oleinik and Sergey Spivak is taking place now (Saturday, June 19, 2021) at UFC Vegas 29.

Round 1

Oleinik opens up with a kick. Spivak starts with a jab. Oleinik misses an overhand right and looks to clinch Spivak up. However, Spivak defends and they return to striking. Both fighters land as they swing in the pocket. Oleinik connects with a leg kick and follows it up with a jab to the body. Oleinik looks to clinch Spivak a couple of times but Spivak does well to defend. Oleinik lands a big leg kick. Oleinik switches things up and goes for the single leg but Spivak once again defends and separates. Spivak lands an uppercut. Oleinik misses a couple of wild overhands. Oleinik goes for his usual blitz before clinching Spivak but once again, Spivak separates. Oleinik clinches him again and this time, takes his back. Oleinik drags him down to the ground with a minute remaining. Oleinik transitions to the mount but is unable to do much as the round ends.

I just about score that to Oleinik. 10-9.

Round 2

Spivak is more active now as he looks to establish a jab and follow it up with a fight-ending right hand. Oleinik continues to blitz forward. Oleinik lands a leg kick as Spivak gets active with strikes. Oleinik misses an overhand right. Oleinik clinches Spivak and pulls guard soon after. Spivak is doing well to stay out of danger and lands a couple of strikes to the head. Spivak lands a few elbows as well and is taking control of this round now. A cut has opened up on Oleinik’s head. Spivak looks to sink in the anaconda but Oleinik escapes and is now on top. Oleinik passes to mount and sinks in a submission but Spivak survives the round.

19-19 for me.

Round 3

Spivak eats a leg kick but seems to be the more energetic fighter early in the third. He starts to establish a jab. Oleinik lands a couple of leg kicks but receives a right from Spivak. Oleinik is definitely tired now and is also cut from a strike as he starts to bleed. Spivak lands a knee in the clinch. Oleinik looks for the takedown but Spivak defends and lands a number of strikes to Oleinik’s defenseless head. Oleinik is still in this though as he continues to march forward and look for the takedown. Spivak defends and lands a knee to the belly on the break. Spivak eats a few strikes from Oleinik before having to defend another takedown attempt. Oleinik is on the ground now with Spivak on top. Not much action here as both fighters land soft strikes on each other. The fight ends and Spivak should win this 29-28.

Official result: Sergey Spivak defeats Aleksei Oleinik via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28. 29-28).

Check out the highlights below:

An exhausted Serghei Spivac and @oleynikufc embraced after their three-round battle at #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/2frb2b5xzt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2021

Make that 3️⃣ in a row for the Polar Bear! #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/87aOdIZEni — UFC (@ufc) June 20, 2021