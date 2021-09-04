 Skip to Content

Tom Aspinall Downs Sergey Spivak With Elbow, Maintains 100% Finishing Rate – UFC Vegas 36 Results (Highlights)

Aspinall enjoyed another finish after TKOing Spivak in the UFC Vegas 36 co-main event following a beautiful knee and elbow combo.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Tom Aspinall Downs Sergey Spivak With Elbow, Maintains 100% Finishing Rate – UFC Vegas 36 Results (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

A heavyweight bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergey Spivak is taking place now (Saturday, September 4 2021) at UFC Vegas 36.

Round 1

Not a lot of action early on but Aspinall is the one walking forward. Aspinall sees a couple of one twos partially blocked. Spivak misses a right. Aspinall displaying some very fast hands. Spivak shoots but Aspinall defends and lands a knee and elbow that downs Spivak! A second or two of ground and pound on a bloody Spivak sees Aspinall get the win!

Official result: Tom Aspinall defeats Sergey Spivak via TKO (R1, 2:30).

Check out the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Khalil Rountree Jr.
Khalil Rountree Jr. Utterly Dominates Modestas Bukauskas, Gets Teep Kick TKO - UFC Vegas 36 Results (Highlights)
← Read Last Post
Derek Brunson
Derek Brunson Taps Darren Till After Grappling Domination - UFC Vegas 36 Results (Highlights)
Read Next Post →