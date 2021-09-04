Tom Aspinall Downs Sergey Spivak With Elbow, Maintains 100% Finishing Rate – UFC Vegas 36 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergey Spivak is taking place now (Saturday, September 4 2021) at UFC Vegas 36.

Round 1

Not a lot of action early on but Aspinall is the one walking forward. Aspinall sees a couple of one twos partially blocked. Spivak misses a right. Aspinall displaying some very fast hands. Spivak shoots but Aspinall defends and lands a knee and elbow that downs Spivak! A second or two of ground and pound on a bloody Spivak sees Aspinall get the win!

Official result: Tom Aspinall defeats Sergey Spivak via TKO (R1, 2:30).

Check out the highlights below:

Ready to take care of business 😤 [ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tom Aspinall | #UFCVegas36 ] pic.twitter.com/9MlB0M2Zeh — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

The future of the HW division! 🙌 Tom Aspinall is one to watch after that performance at #UFCVegas36. pic.twitter.com/jizsqASJCj — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021