Tom Aspinall Downs Sergey Spivak With Elbow, Maintains 100% Finishing Rate – UFC Vegas 36 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergey Spivak is taking place now (Saturday, September 4 2021) at UFC Vegas 36.
Round 1
Not a lot of action early on but Aspinall is the one walking forward. Aspinall sees a couple of one twos partially blocked. Spivak misses a right. Aspinall displaying some very fast hands. Spivak shoots but Aspinall defends and lands a knee and elbow that downs Spivak! A second or two of ground and pound on a bloody Spivak sees Aspinall get the win!
Official result: Tom Aspinall defeats Sergey Spivak via TKO (R1, 2:30).
Check out the highlights below:
