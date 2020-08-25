It was recently revealed that Dana White would be appearing the the Republican National Convention in support of President Donald Trump. Ahead of this appearance, some odds have been released, humorously speculating on what may take place.

It is no secret that White is a massive fan of the United States President. He has spoken at conventions in 2016, promoting Trump previously, as the pair have a deep rooted connection related to the sport of MMA, dating back to the dark ages of the sport. In recent years, Dana has arranged for Colby Covington to visit the President at the White House, and Trump has even appeared at UFC events after being elected. It went so far as Dana being a part of a task force to help reopen the country during this global health crisis. Therefore it is not terribly surprising that Dana was requested to return to the RNC again this year.

Dana White Gets Odds On Talking Points For RNC

With White preparing to speak at the RNC in the coming days, people have been wondering what he may talk about. The oddsmakers over at BetOnline decided to put together some gambling odds regarding what can be expected from his speech. These odds range from how likely it is that he will talk about the UFC, all the way to if he will say Trump’s catchphrase of “Make America Great Again.”

Will Dana mention President Trump attended UFC event?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Total times Dana White says “Trump”

Over/Under 5½

Will Dana White say “Donald”?

Yes -120 (5/6)

No -120 (5/6)

Will Dana White say “Make America Great Again”?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Total times Dana White says “Fights(s)”, “Fighter(s)”, “Fighting”

Over/Under 8½

Will Dana White mention a current UFC fighter’s name?

Yes +400 (2/1)

No -700 (1/3)

Total times Dana White says “UFC”

Over/Under 3½

It is certainly quite hilarious that these odds have been put together. Moreover this gives some people more of a reason to watch the RNC, and try to cash in.