Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer Set For UFC 250

Nunes To Make First Featherweight Title Defense

UFC two-weight champion Amanda Nunes will be returning to featherweight next.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, “The Lioness” will defend her 145-pound title against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250.

“Breaking: Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, per Dana White. First defense of the 145 pound belt. And Spencer, whew. She will have fought Cyborg Justino and Amanda Nunes within a span of 10 months.”

As noted by Okamoto, it will be Nunes’ first defense of the featherweight title. She first won the 145-pound strap back in December 2018 when she knocked out Cris Cyborg in one round.

However, she has since fought exclusively at bantamweight, defending her 125-pound crown against the likes of Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

As for Spencer, she returned to winning ways with a dominant first-round finish over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos at UFC Norfolk this past weekend. The Canadian debuted with the promotion with a first-round submission win over Megan Anderson last May

She then put up a spirited performance in a unanimous decision defeat to Cyborg at UFC 240 in July.

UFC 250 takes place May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Another title fight is already set with Henry Cejudo defending his bantamweight title against Jose Aldo on the card. It is not known which title fight will headline the event as of now.