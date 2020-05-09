How To Watch UFC 249 ‘Ferguson vs. Gaethje’: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC 249

After being layoff for two months due to coronavirus, UFC is finally returning to business tonight (Sat., May 9) from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Previously it was slated to go down on April 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y. then the event was moved to California after City banned on large gatherings due to COVID19. Later Disney executives stepped in, and altogether the whole event was postponed. UFC head honcho Dana White didn’t fade off but did everything in his power to put out a new date for fans.

The UFC 249 is a fully stacked card as titles are up for grab. But unfortunately, on Friday night, UFC faced a big blow when middleweight contender Ronaldo Jacare Souza tested positive for coronavirus, forcing him out of his UFC 249 bout against Uriah Hall. A few hours later, it had announced that Souza’s two cornermen’s also came out positive. Despite that, UFC 249 continues to go down as planned.

In the main headliner, Tony’ El Cucuy’ Ferguson will take on formidable Justin Gaethje for the interim 155-pound strap. Ferguson and Gaethje are aggressive fighters, which means we will get to see a full collision course tonight. The winner of this bout will go on with title unification bout against current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year. We are so bummed with the cancelation of Ferguson vs. Khabib, as that could provide us with one of the best fights in the recent memory.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Dominick Cruz steps in on short notice to clash against Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title, currently held by “Triple C.” Previously top bantamweight contender Jose Aldo was scheduled to meet Cejudo, but travel restrictions canceled that bout.

If Dominick Cruz manages to pull a win, it will be one of the biggest wins inside the Octagon for any fighter, as bantamweight Cruz is coming off a 2.5-year hiatus due to injury. But if Cejudo takes out a former champion, he’ll cement his legacy as one of the best in the game.

Moreover, dangerous Francis Ngannou will take on Jairzinho Rozenstruick in a heavyweight bout, with the winner getting the next title shot. It’s not clear when Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will face for the third time, so it means the winner could be waiting a while to take his shot at the gold.

Early Preliminary card scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ /Fight Pass, then the remaining prelims go on ESPN+/ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, before the main card (PPV) begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Check out below UFC 249 full fight card and results:

Main Event On ESPN+ at (10 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for interim Lightweight title

135 lbs.: Champion Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

265 lbs.: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

145 lbs.: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

265 lbs.: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Preliminary Card on ESPN+/ESPN at (8 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

265 lbs.: Fabricio Werdum vs. Aleksei Oleinik

115 lbs.: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

185 lbs.: Uriah Hall vs. Jacare Souza CANCELED

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Early Preliminary Card On ESPN+/Fight Pass at (6:30 p.m. ET):

145 lbs: Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

185 lbs.: Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann