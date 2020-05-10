UFC 249 Bonuses: Justin Gaethje Banks 100k For His Brutal TKO Of Tony Ferguson

Justin Gaethje Took Home 100k For Fight Of The Night And Performance Of The Night Bonus

UFC 249 PPV MMA event is in the books now, which went down last night (Sat., May 9, 2020) from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. No doubt it was a memorable one.

In the main header, formidable Justin Gaethje batters Tony Ferguson en-route to claiming the interim lightweight title via fifth-round TKO stoppage. Beside Gaethje’s one of the best Octagon performances, the co-main event saw Henry Cejudo defeats former bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, in the second round and shockingly announces retirement from the MMA.

Moreover, most terrifying heavyweight Francis Ngannou crushes Jairzinho Rozenstruik with 20 seconds KO.

Let’s take a look which fighter is a winner and took home 50k bonus:

Fight of the Night: Justin Gaethje vs. Tony Ferguson

Performance of the Night: Justin Gaethje

Performance of the Night: Francis Ngannou

For complete results check here.