Nick Diaz Partners with Adult Cam Site Stripchat to Teach Self Defense to Cam Models

Nick Diaz isn’t just a fighter from the mean streets of Stockton, California. He’s also a teacher of self-defense to those who desire to protect themselves. This is why Nick has partnered up with an adult cam website called Stripchat to teach self-defense to “digital models.”

Nick Diaz Partners with Stripchat for Online Self-Defense

Diaz will make his long-awaited UFC return when he faces Robbie Lawler on September 25, 2021, at UFC 266. But, before he steps inside the cage with Robbie, Diaz will ensure those webcam models stay protected and safe from unwanted creepy men.

Secure the date, July 31, my self defense master class on Stripchat, click the link below for free tokens. https://t.co/StxyKk3Ng9 pic.twitter.com/8CmoDLdJrp — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) July 26, 2021

“I will be teaching important self-defense lessons and other sh*t to these cam girls so they can protect themselves if they are ever approached by unwanted creepy men,” Diaz said in the press release. “After we’re done with this training, I would advise against trying anything silly with these models.”

Diaz’s long-time trainer and coach, Cesar Gracie, will also participate in the event and speak about his excitement.

“Stripchat approached us with a unique opportunity to be the first athlete to utilize their huge platform in a way nobody has done before, and if you know anything about Nick Diaz, then you know there’s nothing he likes more than being the first to do something,” said Gracie.

Stripchat Press Release

Shortly after, Stripchat’s VP of media spoke about the monumental event for their site. He added his excitement and gratitude for being able to show off the platform’s technological advancements.

“We are excited to partner with Nick and his team for this first-of-its-kind collision of world-class athletics and state-of-the-art live camming technology,” said Max Bennett, VP of New Media at Stripchat. “We’ve built Stripchat into the perfect platform for athletes to show off their skills to their fans in a way that feels interactive, personal, and profitable. We hope that our beloved cam models pick up some sick self-defense skills from their course, and that Diaz will win over some new fans who will purchase his fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.”

Will Diaz fans check out Nick’s sophomore live stream event?