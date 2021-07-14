Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 Official For UFC 266

Nick Diaz is finally back home.

Contracts have been signed and things have been made official for his rematch against ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler. TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter would be the first to report the fight being made.

It’s done. Nick Diaz (@nickdiaz209) has signed a bout agreement to face Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in September, his attorney Ross Goodman tells ESPN. He’s back. pic.twitter.com/9awUGrJBri — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 13, 2021

5 Rounds

While it is a non-title fight, UFC boss Dana White thought the firefight deserved to go a scheduled 5 rounds instead of the normal 3. This would be the second non-title fight in UFC history (that’s not a main event) to be booked for 5 rounds. The first fight featured Nick’s brother, Nate Diaz, going the distance with Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

It has been 6 years since we’ve seen the elder Diaz brother. He last fought former UFC Champion Anderson Silva in a blockbuster headliner back in 2016. Fast forward from that and he’ll face another king. Former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler.

Lawler’s Redemption

This would be a rematch as the two have previously fought 17 years ago. Diaz would defeat Lawler via strikes in their 2004 meeting.

Lawler looks to redeem himself in his next outing.

The former welterweight champion has suffered 4 defeats in a row to some of the division’s elite. The setbacks were to Rafael Dos Anjos, Ben Askren, Colby Covington and lastly Neil Magny.

With a win over the returning Diaz, Lawler would not only tie up the score in their series, but get back to winning ways.

Kill Or Be Killed

Diaz won’t be going down easy however. It’s a kill or be killed mentality for Stockton’s son. ‘Ruthless’ is known to have the same mentality. No wonder why this fight is 5 rounds.

The war takes place at UFC 266 on September 25th, only on Pay-Per-View.