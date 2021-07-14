 Skip to Content

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 Official For UFC 266

Nick Diaz is returning to the UFC for real this time.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Chris De Santiago

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 Official For UFC 266
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Nick Diaz is finally back home. 

Contracts have been signed and things have been made official for his rematch against ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler. TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter would be the first to report the fight being made

5 Rounds

While it is a non-title fight, UFC boss Dana White thought the firefight deserved to go a scheduled 5 rounds instead of the normal 3. This would be the second non-title fight in UFC history (that’s not a main event) to be booked for 5 rounds. The first fight featured Nick’s brother, Nate Diaz, going the distance with Leon Edwards at UFC 263. 

It has been 6 years since we’ve seen the elder Diaz brother. He last fought former UFC Champion Anderson Silva in a blockbuster headliner back in 2016. Fast forward from that and he’ll face another king. Former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler. 

Lawler’s Redemption

This would be a rematch as the two have previously fought 17 years ago. Diaz would defeat Lawler via strikes in their 2004 meeting. 

Lawler looks to redeem himself in his next outing. 

The former welterweight champion has suffered 4 defeats in a row to some of the division’s elite. The setbacks were to Rafael Dos Anjos, Ben Askren, Colby Covington and lastly Neil Magny. 

With a win over the returning Diaz, Lawler would not only tie up the score in their series, but get back to winning ways. 

Kill Or Be Killed

Diaz won’t be going down easy however. It’s a kill or be killed mentality for Stockton’s son. ‘Ruthless’ is known to have the same mentality. No wonder why this fight is 5 rounds. 

The war takes place at UFC 266 on September 25th, only on Pay-Per-View. 

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Khabib Nurmagomedov Javier Mendez
In Retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov Wins ESPY Award for Best MMA Fighter
← Read Last Post
Jake Paul Woodley
Tyron Woodley And Jake Paul Make Bet Ahead Of Boxing Match
Read Next Post →