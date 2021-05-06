Nick Diaz Partners With Adult Cam Site To Host 2-Hour Session

By all accounts it seems that Nick Diaz is primed to be making a return to the UFC Octagon in the near future. However it seems that he will first be making some appearances on the adult cam site StripChat.com.

The elder of the Diaz brothers has not gotten into a cage fight in more than six years, with his last bout being a No Contest against Anderson Silva. A variety of factors, both in and outside of his control, have kept him from competing, but he appears ready to return.

Recently Dana White seemed convinced that Nick is finally ready to fight again, and there were even reports of the UFC offering him a fight with Khamzat Chimaev. Although it remains to be seen when he will fight again, or against who.

Nick Diaz To Host Cam Sessions

Of all the places that one would expect to see Nick Diaz popping up, perhaps the least of these would be on an adult webcam site. Nevertheless, this is exactly going to be the case, according to a press release from the site StripChat.

As the statement explains, the Stockton native will be hosting a two-hour session, which will be free to watch. Although there will not be any freakiness on this stream, as instead he will be teaching self defense techniques to cam girls.

“Stripchat, the leasing free live camping platform that averages over 400 million visits per month, today announced a partnership deal with American mixed martial artist Nick Diaz,” the statement reads. “As part of this partnership, Diaz will host a 2 hour Stripchat livestream session in the near future in which he will invite popular cam girls to his “Nick Diaz Academy” in California and teach them the basics of self-defence. Nick’s fans can also claim 50 FREE tokens to explore the site and tip the MMA star.”

Press releases I didn’t expect to read today: pic.twitter.com/UHjsVouo7O — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) May 6, 2021

This was a surprising announcement to say the least, but it also one that was backed up by Diaz himself. Posting to his social media, he confirmed the partnership and said that he was looking forward to teaching these ladies.

“I will be live-streaming my training session at www.NickDiaz.live powered by stripchat. We will cover all sorts of self defense shit you could use. the date will be announced soon so stay tune! Until then tag 2 friends and enjoy 50 free tokens by visiting www.NickDiaz.Live see y’all soon👊🏼👊🏼”

The fact is that the world of sex work can be a dangerous one, so it is nice to see Nick Diaz teaching things that can help these ladies. Tuning into this might just be worth having to explain your web history to your significant other.