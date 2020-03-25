Nick Diaz Apparently Tried To Jump Johny Hendricks, Mike Dolce Spills The Tea

Mike Dolce Tells Story Of Nick Diaz Trying To Jump Johny Hendricks

Mike Dolce worked alongside Johny Hendricks for many years. Apparently during that time, there was an incident that nearly saw them getting jumped in a parking lot by Nick Diaz.

Dolce is a former fighter, turned nutritionist, who has helped many UFC fighters make it to the scale. He was working with Hendricks prior to his victory over Robbie Lawler, back in 2014 to win the welterweight title. Unfortunately they missed the mark the first time they stepped on the scale, resulting in Johny needing to cut the extra weight.

It is relatively common knowledge that at the weigh-ins, when Johnny missed weight he was heckled by fellow welterweight contender Nick Diaz. However, the way Mike Dolce tells it, this was not the end of the two’s interaction. Speaking on YouTube, he explained that Nick and his posse actually tried to fight Hendricks in the parking lot, before he could go cut the remaining weight.

“When he steps on the scale, who’s front and center? Nick Diaz,” Dolce began. “Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are sitting front and center. Nick Diaz is heckling Johny on the scale, talking shit to Johny while Johny’s trying to weigh in. Insane. So Johny is a little bit over, they announce he’s a half a pound over, or what it might be. He gets off the scale, he walks over, he does the little face-off with Robbie, it’s no big deal. We get off, everyone wants to do media. All the media comes, and I say guys, leave us alone. We have work to do. We’re still working right now, please leave us alone. We’ll be back in an hour to make weight, then you can talk and ask any question you want. “We grab his gear, we get the team, we walk outside,” Dolce continued. “As we’re walking through the parking lot, Dana White’s personal body guard comes running over, and he’s f–king massive. Like an NFL linebacker, like 6’6”, 300 f–king pounds, in shape, yolked, big f–king Hawaiian dude. (He said) ‘Dolce, Dolce, you can’t go man, you’ve got to be careful! Nick Diaz is looking for Johny, he wants to fight him!’ I was like ‘what? What are you talking about?’ “(He’s like) ‘he’s looking for him in the parking lot, right now, he wants to fight Johny Hendricks right now in the parking lot!’ I was like ‘are you f–king kidding me?’ Then all of the sudden we hear people screaming like ‘there he is! F–k you man!’ All of the sudden like a riot breaks out in the parking lot. Johny is all geared up, we’re all geared up. We’re going to finish cutting half a pound of f–king weight, and we’re like ‘oh fuck, Nick Diaz and all the f–king 209 boys are about to jump us in the f–king parking lot — like during the f–king UFC weigh-ins. So we snatch up all our gear and we’re like we gotta make tracks and get the f–k out of here before these boys figure out it’s us. So we’re like running with our gym bags and our gear, running through the parking lot, run across the street, get to the place we’re going. We take the elevator and we’re like ‘holy s–t that was f–king crazy!”

That was certainly a crazy story from Mike Dolce. Apparently it helped Johny Hendricks to make weight, by running like that. It makes you wonder what would have happened, had they not escaped Nick Diaz.