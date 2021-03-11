UK MMA Pioneer and Referee Neil Hall Passes Away Due to Covid-19 Complications

Longtime MMA referee Neil Hall has passed away after a battle with COVID-19. The UK legend officiated over 40 UFC fights, as well as many others around the world.

Kath Hall on Covid Complications

Hall had complications with the coronavirus. According to his wife and family members, Hall fought a battle with COVID-19 for over three weeks. Neil picked up an infection in a surgery area back in January. His wife Kath Hall shared the news via social media.

“Sadly, Neil Hall passed away today,” wrote Kath. “He had a back operation in August and picked up an infection in the surgery area which wasn’t found till late January. Went into (the) hospital for intravenous antibiotics for a week then came home, unfortunately it was with COVID. He spent three weeks trying to fight Covid pneumonia but sadly he lost his fight today.

Over the years, Neil has met many people from all over the world and has had lots of fantastic experiences.

Today we have to say goodbye to him.

Kath and Dan. XX”

Marc Goddard Reacts

Hall was known as a UK legend and pioneer of the sport. Subsequently, a vast majority of UK fighters took to social media to give their respects to both Hall and his family. Especially a fellow UK referee in Marc Goddard.

“Absolutely devastating news tonight that Neil Hall had very sadly passed away. Anyone who is anyone in UKMMA will have known Neil. A tough as nails gritty northerner who wore his heart on his sleeve and was just a bloody good bloke,” wrote Goddard on Facebook. I knew Neil for close on 20 years in one way or another and we met & worked together so many times and when Neil made it to the UFC it was like a kid at Christmas and he was so proud and Neil you made it your way and I’m so glad you got to stand there and do what you truly loved. I will not forget our words.”

UK MMA Reacts to Passing of Neil Hall

Here’s what other members of the MMA UK community had to say about Neil Hall.

This man reffed a lot of my early fights at amateur and pro, complete shock to hear of his passing. Rest in peace Neil hall forever be a UKMMA legend ❤️ https://t.co/Z2b9pmgDsl — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) March 10, 2021

REST IN PEACE NEIL HALL 🙏🏼 — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) March 10, 2021

In shock to hear that referee Neil Hall passed away earlier today. An honourable referee with an eye for detail. Spent many a Saturday night post show discussing fights gone by with him. #RIP brother 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yhg47CgXJU — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 10, 2021

MiddleEasy sends their condolences to the family and friends of Neil Hall during this time.