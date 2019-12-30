Dana White Says Conor Wants Masvidal’s BMF Title

Conor McGregor Wants BMF Title and Dana Might Allow the Possibility

Remember when the UFC President Dana White announced the creation of the BMF title? Also, do fans recall when Dana said the event would be a unique, one-off experience? Well, like many times in the past, it seems like Dana maybe have told a little white lie. Conor McGregor seems to get whatever he wants, despite his horrible accusations outside of the cage and his absence inside of it. McGregor made it known that he would like to fight Jorge Masvidal for the UFC’s BMF title. Now, Dana has hinted that the fight is an actual possibility.

Conor vs Masvidal

Whatever Conor wants, he gets. Especially when it involves anything that Dana White can control. In the past, McGregor has stated that as far as matchups are concerned he has a lot of options. He listed Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Khabib, and even Frankie Edgar as people he would like to fight. Another name on his list is the UFC’s “BMF” champion, Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal’s superstardom has increased exponentially in the year 2018. A monstrous KO of Darren Till, a record-breaking KO of Ben Askren, and finishing Nate Diaz are all reasons why. Winning the “BMF” title at UFC 245 must have not settled well with Conor because now he wants the belt for his own.

Dana on Defending the BMF Title

In a recent interview with ESPN, Dana relayed some important information in regards to Conor’s desires with the belt. Although he has to face Cerrone next, his eye is on the BMF title.

“Conor (McGregor) wants that belt (The BMF title). I don’t know. I did it as a one-off. Like I said, it was fun, it was awesome. Let’s see what happens,” said White.

Since it’s not an official title, the bout between McGregor and Masvidal could happen no matter if Conor wins or loses to Donald Cerrone. But, do fans want to see the BMF title defended?

