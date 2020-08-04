As confirmed by Dana White, Conor McGregor won’t fight again in 2020.

White talked to Barstool’s Robbie Fox about the future of the Irishman and guaranteed that he would not fight again until 2021. After his much-anticipated return to action as UFC 246 and his first-round knockout of Donald Cerrone, many expected a more active year for McGregor. But looking at the landscape of the UFC for the rest of the year, a return of the Irishman seems unlikely.

His former rival Nate Diaz didn’t hesitate to offer his thoughts on the matter in a since-deleted tweet.

Lol sit ya ass down till 2021

This tweet seems to be directed at McGregor and UFC president’s Dana White’s confirmation that the Irishman would not fight again this year. The feud between Diaz and McGregor seems ongoing after the two left the rivalry at 1 win apiece. A third fight between the two could very well happen in 2021. McGregor hinted at finishing the trilogy earlier this year.