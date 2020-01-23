Conor McGregor Says He Is Down For Nate Diaz Trilogy Any Time

Conor McGregor Still Interested In Rubber Match With Nate Diaz

The careers of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz may have gone in different directions over the years. However they are never too far apart to have their third fight.

McGregor and Diaz took the MMA world by storm, with their rivalry that nobody knew they needed. Back in 2016, Conor was supposed to fight Rafael Dos Santos, in an attempt to capture the lightweight title, becoming the Champ Champ. However, when RDA got injured shortly before the fight, Nate would step up, agreeing to the fight.

Diaz would shock the world, as he weathered the storm from McGregor, before submitting him in the second round. Subsequently, the pair would immediately rematch, in what was the biggest PPV of all time, at that point. In a close, back and forth war, Conor won the fight via decision, redeeming himself.

Since that fight, both men have had different career trajectories. McGregor went on to become the Champ Champ, then box Floyd Mayweather, before losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov. On the other hand, Nate would stay on the sidelines until 2019, when he would come back to beat Anthony Pettis, before cultivating the whole BMF belt situation.

Just because they are in different places in their careers does not mean the third fight is off the table. Following his victory over Donald Cerrone, at UFC 246, Conor McGregor said that he is still interested in that rubber match. Speaking after the fight, he explained that he is always ready.

“Let’s go Nathan. Let’s go brother,” McGregor said. “Number three. It’s always here. We’re right here Nathan.”

Are you interested in seeing Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3?