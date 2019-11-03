UFC 244: Pros React To Jorge Masvidal’s TKO Win Over Nate Diaz

Twitter: Pros Reactions To Jorge Masvidal Vs Nate Diaz At UFC 244

The “BMF” title match between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal took place last night (Saturday, November 2, 2019) inside Madison Square Garden, New York, New York.

Diaz survived the early onslaught in the first round. After a brutal high kick, he remained on his back and ate a lot of blows until the ref stood them up. Masvidal was better during the next two frames, but many shots were traded.

Unfortunately, the doctor stopped the contest at the end of the third round, so Jorge won the “BMF belt”. The fight was great, but Jorge said in the end that “he was not the doctor”. Here are the pros reactions:

Fuck you mr doctor #UFC244 — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) November 3, 2019

I want that belt @Ufc it means the most — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) November 3, 2019

Whatttt!!!!! That was a crazy call by the doc. Certainly lived up to the hype while it lasted! Let's run it back!!!! Masvidal looked phenomenal in there for sure though. #UFC — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 3, 2019

Softest mother fucking fight on the planet #UFC244 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 3, 2019

I'm out! this is some bullshit right here — Randa Markos (@randamma) November 3, 2019

BMF belt needs to be Vale Tudo rules. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 3, 2019

Omg wtf 😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲 the fight called offff ! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 3, 2019

NYSC the worse commission in the world! The dog don’t want stop to fight! Period! #UFC244 — Roan Jucao (@jucao) November 3, 2019

That doctor just set us up for the rematch #ufc244

Nate better get paid double for the next one, clearly his belt was a great fucking idea. — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) November 3, 2019

leaving me high and dry #bullshit — Randa Markos (@randamma) November 3, 2019

Damn… not the way that main event should’ve ended! Doc’s let way worse continue. What did you guys think about the cut stoppage?? #UFC244 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 3, 2019

NEVER EVER EVER FIGHT IN NEW YORK. Same exact doctor looked me in the eye and told me I had a broken leg. I knew I didn’t and knew I could continue. MSG…amazing history and venue…NY…horrible commission. #ufc244 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 3, 2019

Good fight and main event . Sucks tho — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) November 3, 2019

I really wanted to see those last 2 rounds bc Diaz always turns it up in those championship rounds with his cardio #ufc244 run it back . But Masvidal looked amazing — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) November 3, 2019

They both deserve a belt! They are both incredible! #UFC244 — Shannon Knapp (@shanknapp) November 3, 2019

Great fight up until the dr stoppage #ufc244 Masvidal #BMF — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) November 3, 2019

Would you like to see an immediate rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz?