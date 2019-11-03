UFC 244: Pros React To Jorge Masvidal’s TKO Win Over Nate Diaz

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Jorge Belt
Image: @UFCEurope Twitter

Twitter: Pros Reactions To Jorge Masvidal Vs Nate Diaz At UFC 244

The “BMF” title match between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal took place last night (Saturday, November 2, 2019) inside Madison Square Garden, New York, New York.

Diaz survived the early onslaught in the first round. After a brutal high kick, he remained on his back and ate a lot of blows until the ref stood them up. Masvidal was better during the next two frames, but many shots were traded.

Unfortunately, the doctor stopped the contest at the end of the third round, so Jorge won the “BMF belt”. The fight was great, but Jorge said in the end that “he was not the doctor”. Here are the pros reactions:

Would you like to see an immediate rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz?

