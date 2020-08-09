Haqparast Returns To Win Column

Nasrat Haqparast looks to return to the win column when he welcomes Alexander Munoz to the UFC in their lightweight bout.

Round 1

Munoz starts things off with an overhand left that is blocked. Munoz follows it up with a blast double which is successful. Haqparast is back to his feet swiftly and is clinched up against the fence with Munoz landing knees. Haqparast responds with his own but receives an accidental knee to the groin in the process. The fight resumes soon after. They exchange big strikes with Haqparast being the one advancing forward. Munoz attempts a takedown but it’s unsuccessful. Haqparast is certainly the more aggressive fighter now as he cracks Munoz with a right hand. Munoz recovers well and lands a good strike of his own. Haqparast defends another takedown and follows it up with an uppercut. Munoz feints and misses a dangerous knee. Haqparast is employing a number of feints to keep Munoz guessing. Munoz lands a knee to the head after failing a takedown attempt. Haqparast misses a big swing and receives a counter knee as the round ends.

The first round goes to Haqparast for me. 10-9.

Round 2

The two start to exchange strikes a lot more but it is Haqparast once again advancing and landing more. it’s clear that he is landing the heavier shots. Munoz sees another takedown attempt stuffed. Haqparast catches Munoz with a big combination and looks for the kill. Munoz goes for a desperation takedown which is stuffed and the fight resumes on the feet. Munoz looks to catch Haqparast but repeatedly gets countered and now has cuts near his eye. It appears the two collided in a headbutt with both fighters bleeding. The round ends with them exchanging punches.

Another Haqparast round. 20-18.

Round 3

Munoz is having a bit more success on the feet to start the final round. However, Haqparast is still in control of the striking as he continues to pour on the pressure. A scramble sees Munoz fall to the ground and almost take advantage by getting Haqparast’s back but the latter defends well and the fight resumes on the feet. Munoz lands a nice left counter after a Haqparast jab. Munoz lands another good left but it doesn’t hurt Haqparast who continues to employ a stiff jab. Haqparast lands a nice combo. Haqparast blocks a headkick from Munoz. Munoz lands some strikes and momentarily clinches Haqparast who escapes. Haqparast seems to have hurt Munoz but the latter makes it to the end and displays his toughness.

Another round for Haqparast. This should be a comfortable win for him.

Final result: Haqparast who wins via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

