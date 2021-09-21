Nasrat Haqparast Also Having Visa Issues, Dan Hooker Fight In Jeopardy Again

The UFC 266 bout between Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast seems like it will be an exciting one. However both men have had to go through a ton of hoops to try to make it happen.

Late last week, Hooker revealed that he had trouble getting his US Visa, so that he could travel from New Zealand to Vegas in time to compete. With the help of social media and fans, he was finally able to make it happen, securing his fight with Haqparast.

However Nasrat seems to be having his own problems securing a US Visa of his own. Following in the footsteps of his hopeful opponent, the lightweight prospect posted to his Twitter, tagging the US Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany to try to help him out.

“Dear @usconsfrankfurt this is my last chance to make my fight on Saturday #UFC266 happen. I’m waiting for my Visa approval and I kindly ask to pick up my passport and visa. I understand that due to COVID 19 it’s difficult for the visa process right now but this is my last chance,” Haqparast wrote.

Nasrat Haqparast Needs His Visa

With the global pandemic being what it is right now, all kinds of athletes have had various troubles getting permission to leave their countries. For Nasrat Haqparast, these issues come on the back of a training camp already riddled with issues, as he had to deal with the death of his mother just a few weeks earlier.

As far as the Visa issues go, Nasrat says that he has been trying to secure his Visa and get his passport for several weeks. However with various meetings going nowhere, he felt he had no choice but to reach out to social media for help, still fully prepared to cut and make weight in Vegas on Friday, if he can leave by Thursday.

“I tried to call and email a couple times. I’m ready to fly out on last notice and cut weight on Thursday evening , weigh in Friday and fight Saturday. I just need my Visa approved and passport back please,” Haqparast wrote. “I only needed a new P1 visa because I came back to Germany and left Los Angeles – last Thursday for the funeral of my mother. The @ufc gave everything for expedited visa process. “I tried to make everything what is In my power possible and went thru the toughest time of my life. With the passing of my mother 10 days ago, cutting weight, still continue training and keep my mental focus. Now my visa is the only thing I need,” Haqparast added. “I had my interview Friday, didn’t sleep for 24h, drove 6 hours to Frankfurt, had my interview 9am but didn’t got my passport and visa approved yet. This is the fight of my life PLEASE approve my visa”

By the time this fight happens, if it happens at all, Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast will have been through a ton to make it happen. With all of this work, one can only hope that it eventually works out.