Bobby Green Puts On Striking Clinic To Defeat Nasrat Haqparast – UFC 271 Results (Highlights)

Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast got the main card of UFC 271 started. The action emanated from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Feb. 12.

Round 1

Green had his hands down early trying to bait Haqparast. He threw out the jab a few times. Haqparast poked his opponent in the eye and time was called. The action resumed and soon it was Green who caught Haqparast with an eye poke. A leg kick found the target for Haqparast. Green was consistent with his jab throughout the opening frame.

Round 2

Green barely ducked a head kick early in the second stanza. He continued to land straight punches and Haqparast just seemed to be a step behind. Green was seemingly piercing the guard of his opponent at will. A left hand found the home for Haqparast. While Haqparast found more success in this round, Green was still able to dictate the pace.

Round 3

Green caught a low kick at the start of the final frame but nothing doing. Haqparast moved forward and showed more aggression. He ended up getting wobbled by a punch. Green connected with a punch to the body. Haqparast showed heart but he couldn’t solve the pace of Green.

This one was easy to call and the official Octagon-side judges agreed. Bobby Green earned the unanimous decision victory.

Official Result: Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Check the highlights below:

These two were ready to go before the bell 💢 [ #UFC271 | We’re LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/K6X32sXlXb ] pic.twitter.com/M2vvX5d2Ed — UFC (@ufc) February 13, 2022

BOBBY! BOBBY! BOBBY! 🔥 Bobby Green wins in style taking it by unanimous decision! Bobby Green ML -135 ✅💰 Total Rounds O2.5 -250 ✅💰 Fight To Go The Distance – Yes -233 ✅💰https://t.co/KJ6bff9UwA#UFC271 pic.twitter.com/NZZXJPIThf — Coolbet Canada 🇨🇦 (@CoolbetCanada) February 13, 2022

A clean sweep for the K I N G 🧹 Bobby Green with the dominant performance tonight! [ #UFC271 | We’re LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/K6X32sXlXb ] pic.twitter.com/ExEj9i9FoN — UFC (@ufc) February 13, 2022

THE WALK-OFF. 🎤🔥 Bobby Green still putting it on lightweights in 2022! #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/qbF2wLEK4U — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 13, 2022