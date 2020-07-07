As time passes, more and more UFC fighters are testing positive for COVID-19. Pedro Munhoz, UFC bantamweight, is the lastest fighter to test positive for the virus. Munhoz was scheduled to face Frankie Edgar on Fight Island later in the year. Now, Pedro is out of the matchup.

Pendro Munhoz Out of Fight vs Frankie Edgar

Consequently, if given a new opponent, this will be the third time that Edgar has been slated for a bantamweight fight. The first was expected to be against Cory Sandhagen in January. But, Edgar decided to stick around at 145lbs for one more fight; a short notice match with the Korean Zombie. Unfortunately he would fall short in that bout, losing via TKO.

Munhoz Tests Positive for Covid-19

Then, Edgar was booked to face Pedro Munhoz on July 15th at Fight Island. However, the bout is now scrapped due to a positive COVID-19 test. Reports of the positive test were first discoved by Raul Lopez of MMA Fusion.

I’ve been told that Pedro Munhoz tests positive for COVID-19. He was supposed to fight against Frankie Edgar on July 15 in #UFCFightNight172,” wrote Raul on Twitter.

Sterling Cryptic Tweet

Next, UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling sent a cryptic tweet heading that he was packing his belongings. Furthermore, while not guaranteed, fans are assuming that Sterling could potentially be heading to the island to fill in for Munhoz and fight Frankie Edgar.

Time to pack 🧳 ✈️ — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 7, 2020

The Trajectory of Aljamain Sterling

Sterling also appears to be on the cusp of a title shot. The ‘Funk Master’ has won four straight and holds wins over the likes of Pedro Muhnoz, Jimmie Rivera and Cody Stanmann. Most recently, Aljo made quick work of Cory Sandhagen with a first round submission victory at UFC 250.

The majority of fans feel like Aljamain should be fighting for the UFC bantamweight title. Instead, the UFC elected to make Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo for the belt vacated by Henry Cejudo.

Stay tuned on an update in regards to Sterling in the near future.