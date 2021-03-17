Belal Muhammad: ‘Airhead’ Leon Edwards Owes Me Rematch

Belal Muhammad expanded on why he feels he deserves an immediate rematch with Leon Edwards.

Muhammad was on the receiving end of a brutal eye poke from Edward in their UFC Vegas 21 headliner this past weekend.

Despite the fight ending in a no contest, Edwards felt he had done enough in the fight to warrant him calling for a title shot. That rubbed Muhammad the wrong way as he took to Twitter the next day to fire back at the Briton.

“Never saw someone act so tough after poking someone in the eye the fight was just getting goin and if your satisfied to end it on that note your soft you ain’t getting a title fight off that I took the fight on 3 week notice and came to fight run it back @ufc”

Muhammad: ‘Delusional’ Edwards Is An Idiot

A couple of days removed from the incident, and Muhammad still feels slighted by the remarks of Edwards.

“Honestly, that’s what pissed me off the most,” Muhammad said on The Schmozone podcast. “I’m a hard guy to get mad but that angered me. This guy is that delusional? You literally poked me twice and it was like six minutes this whole fight. The fight didn’t even get started, we didn’t even get going but you’re acting like you won this fight. “This guy is literally an airhead. He always thinks he’s owed something. He thought he was owed a title fight before this fight beating freaking [Rafael] Dos Anjos and [Donald] Cerrone. He needs one of those Brock Lesnar managers who does the talking for him because he’s literally an idiot. “This guy owes me a rematch and for him to be a man, a real fighter, you’re the one who commited the foul, the wrong doing. I took this fight on short notice, I gave you an opportunity to put food on your table, to get you a paycheck because nobody else was willing to fight you. So there should have been a level of respect from that and obviously he doesn’t have that and that shows what kind of person he is. That literally changed my mindset of the guy.”

With Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 official for UFC 261, it looks like Muhammad might get his wish.