UFC Vegas 21 Results: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad Declared A No-Contest (Highlights)

Belal Muhammad steps up to the plate to face Leon Edwards when nobody else would, exactly a month after his last win over Dhiego Lima. The two would meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 21, with a potential title shot on the line, should a spectacular performance ensue.

Round 1:

The two would meet in the middle of the Octagon, not giving each other in a inch of space, just like what occurred at the weigh-ins. After trading shots from a distance, Edwards would clinch up with Muhammad pressuring him against the cage. Belal would break off quickly break off. Midway of the fight a sharp headkick would be driven to the head of Muhammad from Edwards, rocking Muhammad, shin to chin. Birmingham’s best would bring the heat with a series of strikes to the hurt fighter. Muhammad would weather the storm and recover, not without a cut on his head though. The main eventers would continue to trade until the round was over.

10-9 Edwards.

Round 2:

“Rocky” would fire a sharp left open-handed cross at Muhammad, with a body kick to follow up. The fingers of Edwards would poke Muhammad’s eye, leaving him in a world of pain as he went down to the floor. Referee Herb Dean would immediately stop the fight because of the unintentional eyepoke with Muhammad crying on the ground.

The doctor would be brought in to review Muhammad’s condition. After minutes of consoling with Muhammad, Herb Dean would call the fight ending the night with yet another no-contest.

Official Decision: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad is no-decision (accidental eye poke) (R2, 0:18)

Check the highlights below:

Due to an accidental eyepoke, the main event is a no decision. #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/oUP6YJksSs — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2021