Next up at the Mohegan Sun Casino is a heavyweight fight, UFC veteran Roy Nelson (23-18) faces off against Bellator heavyweight prospect Valentin Moldavsky (9-1).

Round 1

Both fighters come out orthodox. Nelson takes the center of the cage and pushes Moldavsky to the fence. Moldavsky reverses the position and holds Nelson against the fence. Both fighters battle for position in the clinch. Moldavsky attempts to trip Nelson but fails. Moldavsky keeps Nelson pinned against the fence and works for a takedown. Nelson lands some body shots before Moldavsky breaks away. Nelson eats a jab as he comes into range. Moldavsky lands a right hand and rushes to Nelson but gets caught in a clinch. Moldavsky lands a few punches up close and some elbows. Moldavsky lands again in the clinch before breaking free. Counter right hand lands for Moldavsky.

10-9 Moldavsky

Round 2

Moldavsky lands a jab and a leg kick right away. Moldavsky breaks the distance and lands a combination. Moldavsky lands an elbow in the clinch and denies a takedown attempt by Nelson. Moldavsky changes level and attempts a takedown but he gets denied. Moldavsky keeps Nelson against the fence and lands short hooks. Knee to the body lands for Nelson but he fails to break away from the clinch. Moldavsky lands to the body and to the head. Nelson lands to the body but eats a few punches in return. Moldavsky leaves the clinch as the round ends.

10-9 Moldavsky

Round 3

Moldavsky lands an inside leg kick to start the fight. Big one-two combination lands for Moldavsky. Moldavsky lands a jab and moves around Nelson. Moldavsky lands another jab and a body shot as Nelson pushes forward. Moldavsky lands another one-two combination. Nelson misses with a big right overhand and Moldavsky pushes him to the fence. Moldavsky attempts a takedown but Nelson defends well. Uppercut lands for Moldavsky. Nelson breaks free from the clinch and stalks his opponent. He eats a jab as he tries to get within striking range. Nelson lands a right hand and pushes Moldavsky to the fence but loses the position in the clinch. Moldavsky breaks free and lands a head kick.

10-9 Moldavsky

Official Results: All three judges score the contest 30-27 for Valentin Moldavsky. He defeats Roy Nelson by unanimous decision.

