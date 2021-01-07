Stipe Miocic Tells Paul Brothers Calling Out Elite MMA Fighters: “Don’t Bite Off More Than You Can Chew”

The Paul brothers are trying their best to carve their lane into the top financial earners in combat sports. Jake Paul, in particular, has used his time in the press to call out some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. However, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has a stern warning for either Paul brother who would dare to mention elite MMA fighters.

Stipe Issues Warning to Paul Brothers

Stipe recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show which streams live on Youtube. During the broadcast, Stipe was asked his thoughts about a potential boxing clash between Jake Paul and Ben Askren. Although Ben isn’t known for his striking, Stipe still warned the Paul brothers not to bite off more than they can chew.

“I mean, they say social media is a mothe***ker,” said Stipe. “They’re doing it right, it’s helping boxing, but also it’s helping everything because they’re calling UFC fighters out, too. Or even the Bellator guys.” “Don’t bite off more than you can chew. I mean, yes, you may be a tough guy, but Askren has been in some scraps. That dude’s been around, you know, fighting and wrestling and all that. I tell people like, you get into a fight on the streets — look at the dude’s ears first. If the dude’s ears are cauliflowers, you walk away. I would walk away!”

Understanding the Business

Finishing the conversation, Miocic admitted that he understands why both Jake and Logan continue their antics. But, he also made it clear that money isn’t everything.

“I wish them all the best. I understand why they’re doing it, it’s all about the money. But at the same time, don’t bite off more than you can chew.”

Currently, Logan is set to take on Floyd Mayweather Jr in a boxing match. While Jake is still calling out top names within the MMA community to land his next opponent.

After the fights, fans will be able to determine if Stipe’s warning was well placed.