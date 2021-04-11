Mike Perry After UFC Vegas 23 Loss: “I Used To Be Great, I Don’t Know What Happened”

Devastation. That is one word to describe the latest defeat for UFC veteran Mike Perry. Perry would be outstruck and battered by the crisp striking of Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 2. This is Perry’s second loss in a row, with a record of 3-7 in his last 10 fights.

Another Loss

Perry has recently moved his training to MMA Masters, after having not been aligned with a team for months. However even with more structure in his preparation would not stop him from being shut out by “D-Rod.”

“Platinum” showcased some of his new wrestling skills, taking down Rodriguez early in the fight, but the short-lived success wouldn’t be enough. The dominant decision in favor of Rodriguez leaves Perry to once again go back to the drawing board.

Breaking The Silence

The fan-favorite would later reflect on his loss and gave a heartfelt message on his family.

“I used to be great. Idk what happened. I have a fight left on my contract. I’ll train hard, I’ll give it my all for my family. Whatever I have to do to give them a better life. I’ll bleed every day for them if I have to.”

With just one more fight left on his UFC contract, it looks everything will be on the line for Mike Perry. Should he lose, he’d likely be cut. However, should he win, he would likely get a new contract.

Darren?

A career resurgence could also be a possibility. Famed ‘frenemy’ Darren Till offered Perry to train with him once again in hopes of seeing his rival get back on track.

true master of all the arts.

& as humble and deadly as they come!!

If Perry fancies coming here for a few months I would more than be willing to accommodate him and his family and I’m sure my team would feel the same way

Hope whatever he chooses in life he puts him & family 1st x — D (@darrentill2) April 11, 2021

Will Mike Perry reassess and get back to winning ways in his next fight?