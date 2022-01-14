Miesha Tate Says Her Remarks On OnlyFans Were Taken Out Of Context

Miesha Tate received blowback for her thoughts on making an OnlyFans account and now she’s clearing the air.

Tate received some flak after joking that she wasn’t desperate enough to make an OnlyFans account during an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri. Many female fighters pushed back at the remark including Julia Avila and Pearl Gonzalez.

This is what Julia Avila said in a comment responding to a post on Tate’s comment.

“This is aggravating. Yes women have an OnlyFans and what of it? Maybe they want attention. Maybe they want an extra dollar. Maybe they just WANT TO CELEBRATE THEIR WOMANHOOD AND HOW F*CKING GORGEOUS THEY ARE. It’s not our place to judge or to tear down another woman for it. Fix your crown queen before casting stones on another because, honey, NONE of us are without fault and it’s a hard f*cking world without having to tear one another down. Rather than criticizing how about, ‘it’s not for me,’ plain and simple.”

Pearl Gonzalez took to her Twitter account to respond to Tate.

Saying that platform doesn’t meet my business brand would have been suffice.. I don’t see anything desperate w/300k + a mo!! 🙄 If vip content platforms were available 10 yrs ago, what convo would we be having 2day? All my ladies out there hustlin, I see u!! 🤑 #LinkinBio — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) January 10, 2022

Miesha Tate Clears The Air

Miesha Tate has also been taking heat from fans on social media. She insists that her comment was in jest and that others have spun it.

Ladies this was taken way out of context, I had a some fans harassing me insinuating I needed to start an only fans. I responded jokingly, this was not a statement I made about other women. I appreciate we can all have our own choices and I support women 100% — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) January 12, 2022

Tate did receive support from adult film star Kendra Lust.

I know Miesha she is a friend ❤️ .. i know how she said it came off .. but i know thats not how she meant it. She has supported me always. I believe her 💯 Miesha is one the sweetest that would never intentionally put down other women for there career choices because its adult — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) January 13, 2022

Tate has been making a comeback in the sport of MMA. She made a successful return back in July 2021, stopping Marion Reneau via third-round TKO. Tate fell short against Ketlen Vieira in their November bout, losing via unanimous decision.