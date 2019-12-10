Miesha Tate: Amanda Nunes Is ‘Easy Pick’ For Female GOAT

Miesha Tate Says Amanda Nunes Is Best Female Fighter Ever

Miesha Tate is one of the best women to ever compete in MMA. However she does not have to think hard to decide who the greatest woman ever is.

Tate is a pioneer in the female side of MMA. She has competed with the best of the best at 135lb, even before women could fight in the UFC. Moreover, her legendary rivalry with Ronda Rousey is one of the more entertaining in history.

However, despite how accomplished Tate is, she realizes that she is not the best ever. Speaking in an interview recently, she explained that in her opinion, Amanda Nunes is the greatest female fighter of all time. Furthermore, she thinks that it is the obvious choice at this point.

“For me, it’s been Amanda Nunes. She’s just on another level,” Tate said. “She’s super legitimate. She hits like a ton of bricks. And it’s just incredible what she’s been able to do with the bantamweight division and what she’s done dipping her toes in the featherweight division. Really, the way she took out Cyborg was so mind-blowing. It was very impressive. I think for me that would be an easy pick”

Tate lost her UFC Bantamweight title to Amanda Nunes, back in 2016. Since then, Amanda has been on a tear, beating the likes of Holy Holm, and the aforementioned Cris Cyborg. The latter of those fights gave Nunes a second title, making her the first female Champ-Champ. She will be taking on her next challenger, in Germaine De Randamie, at UFC 245, this weekend.

Do you agree with Miesha Tate, that Amanda Nunes is the female GOAT?