Michael Bisping: TJ Dillashaw Beats Petr Yan, Cory Sandhagen Lost Because Of Spinning Moves

Former bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw returned after a two-year USADA suspension, to win a close split decision against Cory Sandhagen. Michael Bisping seems to think it may not be too long before TJ has the belt again.

Bisping was not working commentary for Dillashaw vs Sandhagen, but he watched the fight with just as much excitement. In the end, TJ would come out with the close and somewhat controversial decision, in an ultra tight fight to judge.

Speaking in his podcast, Mike made it clear that he did not score the fight for Dillashaw, but understood where the judges were coming from. He says that the main thing that cost Cory the fight was his spinning attacks, which left him vulnerable to clinch and control positions for TJ.

“(Dillashaw) had to predominantly rely on a lot of grappling over the weekend because Sandhagen was too much on the feet I thought. When you look at the strike stats it was pretty even, but when you consider the damage that Sandhagen was doing with his strikes…” Bisping said. “There was a lot of control time for TJ. The problem was for Sandhagen was, what he kept doing was, he kept throwing f—king spinning attacks. It was stupid… Sandhagen would every time give his back. I mean, he was f—king spinning all the time. “Spinning attacks are great. Obviously he knocked out Marlon Moraes with it. It feels good, and obviously that’s a part of his arsenal,” Bisping continued. “The problem is he was doing it too much. They’re sacrifice maneuvers… When you’re throwing a spinning attack, you gotta turn and momentarily you’re giving your back up to a f—king wrestler that’s trying to close the distance… I think when he looks back at that, when he watches it back, he’ll maybe regret throwing so much spinning attacks… “If he didn’t throw those spinning attacks he would’ve won that fight.”

Michael Bisping Picks TJ Dillashaw Over Petr Yan

With this win, TJ Dillashaw puts himself next in line for a title shot, after champ Aljamain Sterling has a rematch with Petr Yan. Michael Bisping believes that it may not be long before TJ is holding the championship again.

He says that given the way the first fight between Yan and Sterling was going before then-champ Yan threw an illegal shot to end the fight in a DQ, Petr will likely win again. If that happens, the former middleweight champ thinks TJ would be able to get a win over Yan.

“Let’s just assume that Petr Yan wins against Aljamain in the rematch. We don’t know that’s going to happen but if we assume that, TJ Dillashaw vs Petr Yan? I think I got TJ as the champion,” Bisping said.

What do you make of this assessment from Michael Bisping? Will TJ Dillashaw get his title back?