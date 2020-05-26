Michael Bisping Destroys Conor McGregor Following ‘One-Eyed Fighter’ Comment

Michael Bisping Fires Back At Conor McGregor For Recent Comments

When Conor McGregor gave his list of who the greatest fighters of all time were, it left the MMA world buzzing. However some of his comments have left former middleweight champion Michael Bisping a little bitter, to say the least.

It is not a secret that Michael Bisping spent the latter part of his career, including winning the middleweight championship, fighting with just one eye. He has taken it out on occasion to flaunt just how much of a gangster he really is. Moreover, it has become one of the prime pieces of evidences to point to “The Count” being one of the toughest men to ever step foot in the Octagon.

However Conor McGregor recently brought up Bisping’s lack of complete vision, when discussing who he thinks are MMA’s GOATs. He was explaining why Georges St Pierre was not higher on the list, compared to who Conor has at number one, Anderson Silva. In his response, the Irishman threw some shade the way of the Englishman, saying that GSP only returned to fight a man with one eye.

“GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe.”

These comments were not taken too well by Michael Bisping. The UFC Hall of Famer was quick to respond to Conor, completely bashing this list of the greatest. He did so, with a tweet gently reminding McGregor that he holds a win over Anderson Silva, who Conor rates as number one.

“Well this one eyed fighther you speak of actually beat your number one, and he defended his belt so your logic doesn’t really add up. Anyway, have a good day. #facts”

Michael Bisping has never been the type of person to mince words, and this exchange was no exception. Of course, GOAT status is ultra subjective, so there is no right or wrong answer. Either way, this was an entertaining exchange between the two.