Conor McGregor’s “GOAT Debate” Sparks Response From Khabib, Nate Diaz, and More

Conor McGregor’s GOAT Debate Gains Responses From Khabib, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal

When Conor McGregor tweets, people listen. Hardcore fans react in a frenzy to either agree with McGregor fully or voice how ridiculous he sounds. Usually, there is no in-between. Fighters also participate in the conversation. Sometimes, they use Conor’s tweet to boost their own. Other times, it looks like other fighters on the roster are trying to secure a fight against Conor. Recently, McGregor’s GOAT list was revealed by none other than Conor himself. And of course, the MMA world exploded and tons of high profile fighters such as Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Jon Jones, and more reacted.

McGregor sparked a GOAT debate with a thread on Twitter. During the string of tweets, Conor revealed that he believes Anderson Silva to be the greatest fighter of all time. Next, he put himself. Then Georges St Pierre and Jon Jones afterward. His reasoning for the order of greatest was due to champion status as well as exciting/ signature wins.

Of course, “exciting wins” isn’t the most convenient way of choosing the greatest fighter of all time. So many fans disagreed with Conor placing himself on the list. But it wasn’t only fans who opposed. Other fighters voiced their opinions of McGregor’s list, setting off a chain of events between some of the sports more prominent fighters.

Fighters Sound Off on Conor McGregor’s GOAT Talk

First, UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reminded McGregor that he tapped in three different weight classes.

you tapped out in featherweight , you tapped out in lightweight and you tapped in welterweight , you never defended title in the UFC or Cage Warriors , you gave up more than GSP , Spider and Bones all together.

you greatest @ufc fighter in twitter history. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 24, 2020

Next, Nate Diaz reminded Conor that he not only defeated Conor, but he finished him. And in his opinion, he did it in impressive fashion.

And don’t for get I did it better and quicker than anyone else on the ground and sent him down with punches quicker than Mayweather did so fuck alll y’all rankings and know a real goat when you see me pic.twitter.com/wHmDqVERmf — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 23, 2020

This then sparked UFC “BMF” Champion Jorge Masvidal to remind Nate that he defeated Diaz. Afterward, he offered to run back their fight for a rematch.

Mastering Social Media

Who knew that so much dialogue could be sparked from a single Twitter thread? Then again, it’s Conor McGregor, so anything is possible.

Do people tend to overreact to McGregor with his social interactions? Or, has Conor McGregor mastered the art of getting a rise out of the entire community with the press of a button?