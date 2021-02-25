(Video) Watch Joe Rogan, Kevin Holland, and Head Coach Argue if Conor McGregor is Still Competitive in the UFC

Conor McGregor getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 left fans with more questions about Conor than answers. Is Dustin Poirier better than McGregor at this stage of their careers? Did Conor only lose due to being inactive in mixed martial arts? Furthermore, is Conor McGregor still an elite competitor in the UFC? Joe Rogan, along with UFC fighter Kevin Holland and head coach Travis Lutter answered if McGregor is still competitive on the Joe Rogan show.

Joe Rogan Experience on if McGregor is Still Competitive

During the show, the men spoke about who they believe is the greatest of all-time in the UFC’s lightweight division. To no surprise, it was unanimously agreed upon that Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest to ever do it in the division. However, when speaking about Conor McGregor, the group wasn’t so sure that Conor was still elite.

“I don’t think Conor is competitive anymore,” said Lutter. “I think that’s it. I’m sure he’ll make money and he will fight a few more times if he wants to. I think (the) time has taken its toll.”

Rogan then asked if Lutter believes that Conor is finished, or if he is simply not motivated due to the money and success he’s acquired on his way to the top of the MMA world.

“Maybe it’s time, maybe it’s desire. I don’t know. I don’t have the answers but I think the time has come,” finished Lutter.

Kevin on Conor’s Difficult Path Back to MMA

When Holland was asked about McGregor, his position was different than his head coaches.

"I think (McGregor's poor performance) it's time. Going to boxing and then coming over for his first fight back, fighting Khabib. Then you take (more) time off and you come back and you fight Cowboy. Then a pandemic comes. You get whole another year off and then you come back and you fight Dustin Poirier. Let's think about his last few fight's (last three losses). You (Conor) got Floyd Mayweather (arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time) if not definitely the best defensive boxers of all time and one of the smartest boxers of all time, as far as how you did his career. And then you lose to Khabib (Nurmagomedov), who many says the greatest 155ever. Then you got Dustin Poirier fight. I think he's pretty serious about Dustin Poirier fight but i think at the same time, he's thinking about boxing Manny Pacquiao and doing all these other things that he goes in there."

Do fans believe that Conor McGregor is still elite in the UFC? Or, has time simply passed him by?