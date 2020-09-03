Joe Rogan fans are some of the most passionate and loyal fans in the entire world. However, they’re also quite the investigative bunch. Since signing a mega-deal to put the Joe Rogan Experience podcast exclusively on Spotify, many fans were skeptical of the move. They hoped that the content would remain the same as the platform jumped ship from Youtube. However, it looks like fans of the show have expressed their frustration with a host of episodes missing from the Spotify feed of the show’s new location.

Joe Rogan Experience Missing Episodes on Spotify

It was announced, that “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast would be moving to Spotify as it’s exclusive home. Furthermore, it was announced that the deal was very lucrative and in the $100 million range. Now that it’s been a while since the deal has been announced, fans have begun noticing a glaring issue with the show. All of the back catalogs of the JRE hasn’t been fully ported over to Spotify. And, as expected, fans are upset.

Not only are fans of the show upset with Spotify, but so are previous guests of the show who’s episodes no longer appear.

Okay. Getting demonetized from @youtube is one thing. At least they didn’t shut down my channel. However this is COMPLETELY different. ⁣

⁣@spotify is NOT uploading select @joerogan episodes including my episode. pic.twitter.com/r4HCPhr35j — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaAleksis) September 1, 2020

Voiced Concerns Go Unanswered

Neither Rogan nor Spotify have commented on the missing episodes to the point. It looks like the platform will continue business as usual, regardless of the missing episodes. In Rogan’s last tweets, he promoted the show via Spotify. Then, he promoted the lastest episode which featured Miley Cryus.

Fans of the show will never go silent. So, it’s best that either Spotify or Rogan himself explain why the episodes are missing. After all, they owe it to the subscribers who listen to the programming religiously.