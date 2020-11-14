As he gets ready to battle against Rafael Dos Anjos tonight at UFC Vegas 14, Paul Felder took part in the pre-fight press conference. Felder was asked about the circumstances of this fight and his answers to some comments that Conor McGregor had about him. Needless to say that Paul Felder wasn’t gonna let that slide.

After Islam Makhachev pulled out of the main event spot due to an undisclosed injury, Felder rose up to the occasion and accepted to replace him on short notice.

Felder talked about his journey to this fight and what he expects to happen if he wins tonight. He also assured that he would make weight and be ready to give everything he has. He was then asked about McGregor’s comments.

“If he’s talking about my name, which is more German, then let’s talk about his Scottish name and how he’s Scottish then. Just, shut the f*ck up… Go blow some lines and shut the fuck up.”

Felder was then asked about his thoughts on McGregor’s return to the octagon and his potential fight against Dustin Poirier.

“I think Poirier is a much different beast than when they fought at 145lbs.” Felder then added, “But you can say what you want about Conor and he can talk all the trash about me that he wants, but I think he’s crazy skillfull. And if Dustin tries to stand with him I think it’s going to be another crazy war and it’s anybody’s fight at that point. But I think it’ll be a little more competitive this time. I think Dustin can bring it and not get caught as early, and he doesn’t have a drastic of a weight cut since it will be at 155lbs and not down at 145lbs. So yeah, it should be a good one.”

This fight can only have a positive outcome for Paul Felder. If he loses to Dos Anjos, he would still have the admiration of the fans for stepping in on short notice and the UFC would certainly return him the favor. If he wins, he puts a former champion on his resume and sets himself up for a big fight against one of the elite fighters in the division.