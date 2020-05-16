Conor McGregor Promises His Life He Will Beat Floyd Mayweather In Rematch

McGregor Still Hoping To Rematch Mayweather

Conor McGregor still believes he will face and eventually defeat Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

The pair made headlines when they boxed in a highly-lucrative affair back in 2017 that saw Mayweather come away with the 10th-round TKO defeat over a debuting McGregor.

Many, particularly in the boxing world, criticized the fight as a circus show as there was no shot of the Irishman defeating arguably the greatest boxer of all time. But don’t tell McGregor that.

In a recent episode of his podcast that featured UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou, Mike Tyson heaped praise on McGregor for his showing against Mayweather along with the fact that he took him 10 rounds. And the former two-weight UFC champion responded with a promise that he will defeat Mayweather.

“Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd. I promise my life on it. It is great to see you back Iron Mike ❤️”

Whether a rematch happens remains to be seen.

Mayweather was previously teasing a return to action this year in collaboration with UFC president Dana White. However, with the recent deaths of his family members, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the fact that he turns 44 next year, it seems highly unlikely.