Floyd Mayweather Says He Did ‘Just Sit-Ups And Push-Ups’ To Train For Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Says He Barely Trained For Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather managed to fight in a surprisingly entertaining way, when he boxed Conor McGregor. However, he is now saying that he did basically no training for that fight.

Mayweather vs McGregor is one of, if not the highest selling PPV event of all time. Fans were excited to see if this trash talking Irish MMA fighter could really hang with the greatest defensive boxer of the generation. Therefore, when they finally met, nobody knew what to expect.

Regardless, it was still shocking to see the fight we got. Mayweather took it to McGregor, and Conor did his best to return the favor. Although it ultimately wound up that Floyd would finish Conor in the tenth, it was an exciting bout, and a massive affair.

Despite his impressive performance, Floyd Mayweather recently revealed that he was actually not in the best shape for that fight. Speaking with Revolt TV, he explained just how lightly he took this fight.

”You know, for the Conor McGregor fight, I didn’t really train,”Mayweather said. “All I did was push-ups and sit-ups. That’s all I did, push-ups and sit-ups. Box a few times, hit the bag a few times. ‘Cos actually, training camp was in different places. I would do training camp in Vegas a few days. Sometimes I wouldn’t go to the gym for a week.”

Floyd Mayweatehr explained that while he took the fight seriously, he was more interested in giving fans an exciting fight. Moreover, he says that he wanted to leave the door open for a possible rematch. Although this is something that both parties have hinted at over the years, the chances of a different outcome are not great, considering this information.