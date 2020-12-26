 Skip to Content

Conor McGregor, Ali Abdelaziz Take Shots At Each Other Over Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch

In a series of now-deleted tweets, McGregor fired some shots at Nurmagomedov's manager Abdelaziz.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

It didn’t take long for Conor McGregor to let go of the Christmas spirit.

In a series of now-deleted tweets on Saturday morning, McGregor fired some shots at Ali Abdelaziz as he hinted at the possibility of himself getting a rematch with the latter’s client Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“MeDanaAliGonnaGetcha”

The first tweet is open to interpretation but it’s likely to do with UFC president Dana White’s planned meeting with the retired Nurmagomedov next month in Abu Dhabi over his fight future. Abdelaziz being Nurmagomedov’s manager will likely be present at the meeting.

McGregor went a step further by bringing up an alleged alias of Abdelaziz used in 2001 in connection with a criminal investigation.

“Robert Earl Britton is The Man!”

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Abdelaziz to fire back.

He first responded to the Robert Earl Britton tweet by bringing up McGregor’s loss to Nurmagomedov.

“Wrong the #Eagle is”

Abdelaziz then listed his army of Dominance MMA clients who would prevent the Irishman from becoming a champion at 155 or 170.

“You will never be champ again because I have army waiting for you 155/170” 

McGregor responded by taking a shot at Nurmagomedov, implying that he was ducking him in a potential rematch.

“Decision time for the 🦆”

That led to further shots from Abdelaziz.

“You said to Khabib in the Cage only business Go get an IV and sober up because we know you drunk or high 🥴”

To spice things up further, Khamzat Chimaev joined the party by claiming he would take care of McGregor for Abdelaziz.

“Don’t worry big brother I’m going to smash this chicken for you 👊🏽”

McGregor and Chimaev have gone back-and-forth in the past over a potential fight, but for now, the former is set to return to action at the UFC 257 headliner on January 23 when he takes on Dustin Poirier.

Should he come away with the win and White does a good job of convincing Nurmagomedov to return to action, we could see the most lucrative rematch in mixed martial arts history.

