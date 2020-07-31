Right now, Khamzat Chimaev is easily the hottest new thing in the UFC. If he can get the Conor McGregor fight that he is angling for, he says he knows exactly how it would end.

Winning two fights in ten days is a hard feat on the regional circuit, much less in the UFC. Yet Chimaev managed to do just that, with his first two fights in the promotion, no less. This, combined with the utterly dominant way he won the bouts has led him to explode in popularity, even getting the attention of Conor McGregor. The two even seemingly agreed to fight each other, for whatever that is worth.

Khamzat Chimaev Vows To Finish Conor McGregor Quickly

There is certainly a lot of ground to cover before Khamzat fights Conor McGregor. Of course, this does not mean that he is not still giving serious thought to how that fight would go. Speaking with TMZ, he vowed that if the two were to face off, he would finish the Irishman in the first round.

“Let’s fight,” Chimaev said. “Don’t talk, fight. If you’re real gangster, if you’re real man, then don’t talk on Instagram. Just come in the cage, talk in the cage and say something to me. You’re sitting in Ireland and talk to me while I sit in Sweden. We can meet in Abu Dhabi or Las Vegas. Send me location like Khabib says. I come to smash your face. “Right now, right this second I can go smash this guy,” Chimaev continued. “If they give me it, I will be so happy about that. It’s an easy fight for me. I know I can beat every fighter (in the) top ten. I don’t see somebody that can stop me. I am going to finish everybody. Conor McGregor, I’m going to finish him, first round, brother. I promise you, brother, I can finish him in the first round.”

Do you think the UFC will book Khamzat Chimaev to fight Conor McGregor? Or will he need a few more fights before he gets to that level?