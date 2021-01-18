(Video) Conor McGregor Makes Grand Entrance On Fight Island Ahead Of UFC 257

Conor McGregor has arrived on Fight Island.

McGregor makes his return to the Octagon for the first time in just over a year when he rematches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout that headlines UFC 257 this Saturday in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

It will notably be the first time McGregor has competed on Fight Island since its inception last year and having initially traveled to Dubai, the Irishman finally made the short trip over to Yas Island where he made a grand entrance.

Arriving in a luxury car sandwiched between two cars acting as security, a shirtless McGregor was greeted by media and Fight Island staff as he carried his son Conor McGregor Jr. into the W hotel with his fiance Dee Devlin following behind with their daughter.

You can watch it below courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Fight Week Begins For McGregor

It also marks the beginning of fight week for McGregor as the former two-weight UFC champion has promised a masterpiece against Poirier.

“I like Dustin, he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.”

Given that things are cordial between the pair compared to their 2014 meeting that saw McGregor get the first-round knockout win, it will be very interesting to see how they interact during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.