Max Holloway: Conor McGregor’s ‘Career Ending Injury’ Is ‘Depressing,’ Third Fight With Dustin Poirier Would Be ‘Good Fun’

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was in attendance at UFC 264, where he saw Conor McGregor break his legs. Now he gives his thoughts on that, and a potential third fight with Dustin Poirier.

Holloway has history with both McGregor and Poirier, so it is safe to say that he was interested in how the third fight between his two former foes would go. Unfortunately things did not turn out well for the Irishman, who suffered a broken tibia at the end of the first round.

Speaking in a recent interview, Max reacted to this injury, saying that it could very well be the end of Conor’s career. That said, he wished the former champ-champ a speedy recovery from the injury, and hopes to see him return.

“It’s depressing man. You don’t wish bad luck on anybody to get a career ending injury like that, so I don’t know. Hopefully Conor comes back, and we see what happens,” Holloway said.

Max Holloway Would Be Down To Fight Dustin Poirier Again

Max Holloway faced Dustin Poirier in a featherweight contest, before Dustin moved to lightweight and Max went on a legendary run. While Max lost that fight, the two ran it back in a barn burner for interim lightweight gold, back in 2019, with Max again coming up short.

Despite being 0-2 against Dustin, Max says that he would be down for a third fight with the Louisiana native. That said, he knows that a decision like that is completely up to the UFC.

“That’s up to the UFC. That’d be good fun, that’d be good fun,” Holloway said.

Currently Max Holloway is recovering from a small injury that forced him out of a fight with Yair Rodriguez. This bout is expected to be rescheduled for some point in the near future, although it is unclear when that will be.