Max Holloway Injured, Fight With Yair Rodriguez Delayed

UFC Vegas 31 goes down on July 17th, and was expected to be headlined by a massive featherweight contest between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. Unfortunately this is not the case, as the former champ has been injured and is unable to compete.

Holloway was looking to get his second straight victory since losing his title, when he faced off against Rodriguez. He is fresh off of his massive win over Calvin Kattar, where he set a ton of records for the beating that he laid out on the prospect.

Unfortunately, reports have emerged to revealed that Max is injured, which has forced his bout with Yair to be delayed to a later date. At the time of writing, no information has been revealed as to the nature of his injury, nor the potential date for the bout to be rescheduled.

UFC Vegas 31 Without Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez

With the removal of Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez, there is a question as to what the main event will be for UFC Vegas 31. The reports seem to indicate that the promotion wants to keep this bout together, so it seems likely that the new main event will not include Yair.

The obvious choice seems to be the co-main event, which sees the return of former champ Miesha Tate. She is fighting for the first time since 2016, and will be taking on Marion Reneau, but with it having been so long since her last fight, the UFC may not want to go in this direction for the main event.

This is the UFC Vegas 31 lineup, without Holloway vs Rodriguez:

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Amir Albazi vs. Ode Osbourne

Sergey Morozov vs. Khalid Taha

Guram Kutateladze vs. Don Madge

Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo

Francisco Figueredo vs. Malcolm Gordon

Anderson dos Santos vs. Miles Johns

Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jeremy Stephens

Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Time will tell what the promotion decides to do, now that Max Holloway is injured. Hopefully whatever is going on with him will not take too long to heal.