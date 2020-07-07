Jorge Masvidal looks to already be planning for the future. If fact, he’s already granting title shots as if he’s already secured the UFC Welterweight title. At UFC 251, Jorge will take on Kamaru Usman in the main event on Fight Island. Before the fight has even begun, Masvidal stated on social media that he would grant Nate Diaz a shot at the welterweight title.

Jorge Masvidal Grants Title Shot to Nate Diaz

Masvidal recently spoke with ESPN MMA ahead of his championship fight. On short notice, Jorge agreed to face Usman for the belt. This is due to prior opponent in Gilbert Burns testing positive for COVID-19. Now that Masvidal got his wish for a pay increase, he’s already offering title shots to past opponents.

"When I get this title, nothing would be better than to give [Nate Diaz] the opportunity he gave me to fight for his BMF belt. Come on, come fight for this belt."@GamebredFighter wants to return the favor to @NateDiaz209 after #UFC251 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/c5wswAaF7M — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 6, 2020

“There’s two guys that are on my radar heavy and Nate is definitely one of them. Cause no matter what, it was a good fight, Nate or the world didn’t get the results that we wanted,” said Jorge to ESPN. ” I know Nate obviously wants to run it back, I’m telling you, speaking from the heart, I want to run it back. When I get this title, would nothing be better than to give [Nate Diaz] the opportunity he gave me to fight for his BMF belt. Come on, come fight for this belt now.”

Making the Masvidal vs Diaz Rematch

For months, both men have wanted a rematch since their first encounter at UFC 244. The mixed martial arts community was split in half when Jorge and Nate first squared off. Most of the fans thought that Masvidal won fair and square. However, Diaz fans thought that the match ended prematurely. And, that Nate gets cut up in all fights so a doctor stoppage for him shouldn’t be the reason why one of his fights ended.

If things go the way Masvidal plans, Diaz fans should get excited. No matter his ranking, the UFC would love to have Nate Diaz fight for a title in a main event. Indeed, money talks.