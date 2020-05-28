Jorge Masvidal Believes Nate Diaz is Ready for a Rematch, Could Happen July 11th

Jorge Masvidal Thinks a Nate Diaz Rematch Could Happen at UFC 251

The UFC welterweight division is a mess. At least at the apex of its contenders. There are really popular fighters that want a boatload of cash. And, there are elite fighters who don’t do a lot of talking but deserve to climb the rankings. No matter what, the division will be steered wherever champion Karmau Usman takes it. But for now, Jorge Masvidal called for a rematch against Nate Diaz and he could be getting it at UFC 251.

The mixed martial arts community split in half when Jorge and Nate first squared off. Most of the fans thought that Masvidal won fair and square. However, Diaz fans thought that the match ended prematurely. And, that Nate gets cut up in all fights so a doctor stoppage for him shouldn’t be the reason why one of his fights ended.

Masvidal Speaks on Diaz Rematch

Earlier in the week, Masvidal called for a rematch against Diaz. he took to social media to simply tell Nate to “Run it back.” Now, in a new interview with ESPN, Masvidal explains how he believes that Nate is more than likely ready for the rematch. And, the matchup could happen as early as July 11th at UFC 251.

“To tell you the truth, I’m being honest with you, I don’t think Nate has a problem going at all, man,” said Masvidal. “I think Nate’s ready to go and he’d be willing to go. Usman’s asking for too much money, an absurd amount of money and the UFC has said, ‘F that, bro.’ Who are you, man? You’re not a draw man, you’re not a household name. Nobody knows you. Even the hardcore in the sport don’t care for you, man,” finished Jorge.

Making a Fight

The exact number that Usman is asking for is still unknown. However, when a fighter is managed by Ali Abdelaziz, big money would be involved. Since Masvidal is electing to take on Nate, do fans like his chances in the rematch? Or, does Nate get redemption?