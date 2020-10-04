UFC welterweight contender Matt Brown called out Carlos Condit last night following Condit’s win over Court McGee.

Carlos Condit (31-13) headlined the undercard of UFC Fight Island 4. Condit was up against TUFC winner and fellow veteran Court McGee. Condit was on an unprecedented five fights losing streak and many people thought he would soon retire. But “The Natural Born Killer” is not done yet. He proved it last night by beating a solid fighter in court McGee by unanimous decision. Condit was in control most of the fight and scored the sole knockdown of the entire fight late in the first round.

Right after the fight, Matt Brown called out Condit on Twitter.

“Once I’m fully healed up I think it’s time for me and Carlos Condit to fight!”

Once I’m fully healed up I think it’s time for me and @CarlosCondit to fight! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 4, 2020

Condit was asked about his options for his next fight, including a potential rematch against Nick Diaz and a fight against Matt Brown. He answered these questions during the post-fight presser.

“There’s a number of match-ups that are intriguing. Diaz, Matt Brown, we’ve been slated to fight several times… I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Condit was then asked if he would be hesitant to take the Matt Brown fight, considering the fav that it fell through twice already.

“No not necessarily, but bubble wrap that dude up so we make it to the f*cking fight.”

Haha fair enough https://t.co/fIpllVKYN1 — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 4, 2020

.@CarlosCondit still down to fight Matt Brown despite the fight falling through twice before. "Just bubble wrap that dude up." Watch full video: https://t.co/QGEpxlnwxl pic.twitter.com/rfzKGtCGDq — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 4, 2020

Fans have been asking for a fight between Brown and Condit for while, dating back to when they both were in the prime of their career. If the fight gets made now, it would certainly not be as exciting but it would still be a must-watch.

Both fighters were slated to fight at UFC on FOX 9 back in 2013 unfortunately “Immortal” was forced to withdraw from the fight card with a back injury. Once again both got a chance to meet at UFC on FOX 29 but Brown pulled out once again due to an ACL tear.