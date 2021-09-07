Jorge Masvidal Wants to KO Paul Brothers with the Blessing of UFC President Dana White

Jorge Masvidal wants an opportunity to face Jake Paul inside of the boxing ring. However, he would need the approval of UFC President Dana White before he would be able to have the opportunity.

Origins of Their Beef

Initially, it appeared as though Paul and Masvidal were cordial. Some could even argue that the pair seemed friendly. However, Paul’s words before facing Tyron Woodley reflected otherwise.

“This is coming from a guy who just got knocked out cold in an embarrassing way. Maybe he doesn’t know that much about fighting.” “I think Jorge has done a lot for this sport,” he continued. “I think he’s a good guy, but, unfortunately, my friend it’s a new era. Of course, he’s going to side with his boy. Maybe Jorge’s next.”

Masvidal wants to KO Paul Brothers

Since then, Masvidal has spoken out against Paul. As long as he gets the nod from the UFC, Masvidal would love to knock out both Paul brothers inside of the ring.

UFC's Jorge Masvidal wants fight to get him back in title contention again, but also to ‘beat up' Jake Paul, Logan Paul https://t.co/cWQPZnx1NH — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 6, 2021

“UFC would have to sign off, but nothing is impossible,” Masvidal said to ESPN. “Dana doesn’t like those guys and Dana knows I’ll go in there and put a hurting on those kids. Maybe he does send in the f*cking assassin.” “I’m gonna beat up all the Pauls,” Masvidal continued. “If they put money in my pocket, that Logan Paul dude, Jake Paul, whoever Paul dudes – if they put money in my pocket, of course I’d like to break some Disney characters’ faces. I’ve been fighting men who have been training since 7, 8 years old to do the same thing to me what I want to do to them. Fighting guys like (the Pauls) is a bonus, man.”

Dana White would more than likely not grant Masvidal’s wish to box Paul. Especially with his public thoughts on the Paul brothers and the professional level of their matches. Nonetheless, money talks. If the fans want to see the fight enough, there’s a possibility that it could happen.