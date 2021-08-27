Jake Paul Hints at Jorge Masvidal Boxing Match After Tyron Woodley Fight

Jake Paul took an opportunity to roast Jorge Masvidal during the promotion of his fight against Tyron Woodley. Initially, it appeared as though Paul and Masvidal were cordial. Some could even argue that the pair seemed friendly. However, Paul’s recent words reflect otherwise.

Past Friendship, Past Beef

Ask Jorge Masvidal, and he will tell you that Tyron Woodley will knock out Jake Paul. Although Paul seems to be the favorite, Jorge believes in Tyron’s boxing ability over online betting odds. Perhaps people are overlooking Tyron’s boxing ability due to his last octagon performances, but Masvidal still believes in the boxing ability of Tyron.

“I know Jake’s never been in there with a guy like that, that’s explosive, that’s a good athlete, and has a ton of experience over him. If Jake wins, f*cking wow. My hat’s off to him. I was wrong. I don’t know shit about fighting, right? But chances are Woodley’s going to knock him the f*ck out.”

Perhaps that’s what triggered friction between Masvidal and Paul. After all, Jorge trained with Jake before his boxing match against Ben Askren. He even drilled a technique with Paul to teach him how to knock out Askren in seconds during their main event boxing bout.

Jake Paul Throws Shots at Masvidal

Paul recently appeared in some media obligations for his upcoming Showtime main event boxing match against Woodley. During the conversation, the topic of Masvidal arose, and Jake used to opportunity to take a jab.

“He’s going to eat those words very quickly,” Paul said in regards to Jorge picking Woodley to win. “This is coming from a guy who just got knocked out cold in an embarrassing way. Maybe he doesn’t know that much about fighting.” “I think Jorge has done a lot for this sport,” he continued. “I think he’s a good guy, but, unfortunately, my friend it’s a new era. Of course, he’s going to side with his boy. Maybe Jorge’s next.”

Do fans of the sport believe that Masvidal could be next for Paul if he beats Tyron Woodley?