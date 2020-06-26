Jorge Masvidal is interested in a matchup against UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Currently, Masvidal is in the middle of a financial battle with the organization and President Dana White. He’s been very vocal about getting the payday that he believes. However, the UFC isn’t on the same page as Jorge. When it comes to the amount of money he deserves. Masvidal has stated that he would be willing to sit out until his needs are met. However, fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov could very well get Masvidal the payday he is looking for.

UFC vs Fighter Pay

Masvidal reached superstar status in 2019 in the sport. This is due to having some highlight-reel knockouts. The performances set up Jorge to win the BMFtitle, and the biggest payday of his career. Following this win, he had his sights set on the next big fight, which for him was a shot at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title. However, when he and the UFC could not agree to financial terms, the issues with the UFC grew. Even to the point that Masvidal asked for his release from the organization.

Masvidal on Potentially Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov

However, if “Gamebred” is paid what he believes he is worth, he would like to fight Khabib. He spoke about it on Instagram Live.

“If they pay me what I’m worth? To go down to 155 [lbs]? A hundred percent,” Masvidal said in an Instagram Live chat. “I like what Khabib does. I like that he’s in the field. He’s one of the best lightweights at the weight currently. Just that obstacle alone would be enough for me to consider dropping that weight. But then, the UFC would have to be working for it.” (via BT Sport)

Making the Fight

Even though Jorge is willing to sit out, he is still hoping to fight in 2020. Hopefully, Jorge gets the money that he asks for but also continues fighting the good fight in regards to fighter pay.