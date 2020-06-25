Over the last few weeks, Jorge Masvidal has been very contentious with the UFC over pay disputes. He is now doubling down on these sentiments by saying that if he chooses to, he does not ever need to fight again.

Masvidal reached a new career high in 2019, with some massive wins that ultimately led to him winning the BMF title, and the biggest payday of his career. Following this win, he had his sights set on the next big fight, which for him was a shot at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title. However when he and the UFC could not agree to financial terms, which has led to Jorge beefing with the UFC, going as far as asking for his release.

Jorge Masvidal Is Set For Life

Although it has since been revealed that Jorge Masvidal was offered more money to fight Usman than the original offer, that does not seem to be enough to satisfy the BMF champ. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jorge said that he expects the UFC to pony up the cash that he is worth. Otherwise he has no problem with never stepping foot in the Octagon again.

“I said it earlier and I hate to sound redundant, but if we get our worth, it doesn’t matter who it is. I love to fight and I always get told don’t say that. Because, you know why? They expect me to do it for cheap or damn near free,” Jorge Masvidal said on his YouTube channel. “I love to compete in the sport that I do. But, I’ve been doing it for a long time and I’ve been in the shadows, studying, learning, what makes this guy be able to get that much money. That whole planning, we’ve been doing for a while. “We have a formula. Just like I do for fighting, I have a formula for the business side of it, and if they don’t want to pay me what I am worth, it is cool man. I’m set for life, I don’t have to fight, I fight because I love it. I’ve been doing this for 16, almost 17 years now. I don’t have to f—ing fight, I don’t,” he continued. “I love to do this s–t but I’m going to get paid every f–ing time I to do it. If it’s Nate’s ass, if it’s whoever the f–k it is, it doesn’t matter. Just pay me what the f–k I’m worth. Of course, I would love to fight with Nate just because I didn’t get to put him to sleep how I wanted to.”

Jorge Masvidal is not the only fighter to express feelings of being underpaid in recent months. However it seems that he is staying firm in his stance that he will be on the sidelines until he gets the right compensation. Hopefully he can meet some sort of agreement with the UFC so that he will be back in action soon.