Jorge Masvidal’s next match is set, but it won’t be taking place inside the Octagon.

Instead, the BMF champion will take on American Cornhole League champion Cody Henderson on the 8 p.m. EST ESPN2 broadcast of the Man and Woman of the Year at the 2020 ACL World Championships on Wednesday.

It will be a rematch after the pair had a friendly game of cornhole back in January which unsurprisingly saw Henderson come out on top.

This time, Masvidal wanted to play competitively and so, a special rules match was created for the duo.

“This 5 Round Grudge Match will begin with Masvidal being spotted 15 points and if a player reaches 21 points by the end of the 5th Round, that will be considered a knockout,” the ACL website stated. “If no player achieves a KO by the end of 5th Round we will go to the scoreboard to determine the winner by decision.”

Masvidal notably plans on making a statement.

“I have the fastest KO in MMA fighting history and now I am going for the fastest KO in Cornhole history,” he said. “Cody will regret spotting me 15 points.”

Masvidal Takes Shot At Usman

Of course, Masvidal’s last outing came last month at UFC 251 when he stepped in on six days’ notice to take on welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, albeit in a losing effort.

Overall, it was a drab affair with many criticizing Usman’s tactics in the fight especially when it came to his foot stomps on Masvidal up against the cage.

In addition to announcing his cornhole match, “Gamebred” decided to take a nice little potshot at Usman in the process.

“Only way I get stopped is if foot stomps are legal #theresurrection”

That said, Masvidal is still dead set on getting a rematch with Usman.